ICYM: Finally, Sunday Igboho Regains Freedom In Benin

Two years after he was captured in the Republic of Benin, Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho has finally regained freedom.

It would be recalled that Sunday Igboho was captured in Benin on July 20, 2021, while trying to travel to Germany.

But on Sunday, the Yoruba self-determination in a video clip announced his freedom and appreciated his supporters for their unwavering support.

“I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world,” he also told Tribune Newspaper.

“I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again,” he added.

Mr Adeyemo was decked in white and seated on a plastic chair as he read out a prepared speech in the video clip circulating online on Sunday.

He said, “sons and daughters” of Yoruba all over the world for their support, and also singled out a leading figure of the Yoruba nation agitation, Banji Akintoye; Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for their roles in securing his release.

He also acknowledged the sympathetic gestures he received over the death of her mother during his incarceration. He said that her body was still being kept in the morgue for him to return to give her a befitting burial.

Mr Adeyemo came to the limelight after he, in January 2021, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani residents in Igangan in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave to check kidnappings allegedly perpetrated in the area by herders linked to the ethnic group.

He would later lead a mob to burn down the house of the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Saliu Abdulkadri, in the community. He soon became a target of the State Security Service (SSS) as he became more aggressive in his campaigns against herdsmen accused of kidnapping in South-west states, and agitation for the Yoruba nation. He touted his agitation as the only way to liberate Yoruba people from insufferable attacks and being shortchanged in the Nigeria nation. He was declared wanted by the State Security Service (SSS) over his agitation for Yoruba nation sovereignty. SSS operatives would invade Sunday Igboho’s house, located in Soka, Ibadan, capital of Oyo State was invaded around 1:00 a.m. on 1 July 2021. The spokesperson for the SSS, Peter Afunnaya, later said seven AK 47 rifles, pump action guns, and 5,000 rounds of ammunition and other weapons were recovered from the apartment. His vehicles, including his G-wagon, and Prado Jeep, and some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.