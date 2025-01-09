ICYM: Court Orders Forfeiture Of N228m Linked To Ex-Abia Gov

Share

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued an order for the interim freezing and forfeiture of over N228.4m linked to a former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the forfeiture order on Wednesday following an ex parte application to that effect by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC, through its counsel, Fadila Yusuf, who appeared before the judge, said the forfeiture was vital to its investigation into money laundering allegation against the former governor.

The judge, after granting the forfeiture order, instructed the EFCC to publish the order in the newspaper to notify interested parties.

Orji, a former two-term governor of Abia State, also served as a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District before retiring from active politics.

In the motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/03/V/2025 and dated December 30, 2024, the EFCC sought“An order granting an interim freezing and forfeiture of the sum of N228,497,773.12 domiciled with Keystone Bank set out in the schedule attached to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

According to the EFCC, the funds were found in the possession of Effdee Nigeria Ltd and are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The EFCC alleged that Effdee Nigeria Ltd conspired with Orji, officials of his administration, and his family members to defraud the Abia State Government through “conspiracy, abuse of office, money laundering, and diversion of public funds.”

According to him, Effdee Nigeria Ltd, a sewage and waste disposal company, was allegedly used to launder Abia State Government funds.

Ahmed claimed that the company was used to funnel money from government accounts with the help of bank officials.

He added that a bank divisional head in Umuahia acted as a middleman between Effdee Nigeria Ltd and Erondu Uchenna Erondu, a Special Adviser in Orji’s administration.

“The funds were then distributed to specific customers’ accounts, withdrawn as cash, and returned to the Special Adviser in Government House,” he alleged.

Justice Nwite, after making the interim forfeiture order, gave anyone interested in the funds to appear before him within 14 days to show cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

He adjourned till February 3 for a report on compliance.

