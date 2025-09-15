ICU Death: Kano Electricity Restores Power At AKTH Hospital

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), after a series of reports against the power outages at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital resulting in the death of an ICU patient, has restored power to the place.

In a statement signed by the Company Spokesperson, Bala Sani, the company clarified that electricity supply to AKTH has since been restored.

He noted that AKTH management has continued to insist that staff residential homes remain on the same feeder as the critical hospital facilities.

He said, “The incident arose from an ongoing procedure to separate the main hospital campus and health facilities from the staff residential complex.

“The main campus and health facilities are connected to the top-priority 33kV Zaria Road feeder, enjoying an average of 22 hours of daily supply under Band A services.”

“This has posed repeated risks to the stability and reliability of the hospital’s dedicated power supply. Several attempts by KEDCO to separate the residential homes from the health facilities were unsuccessful due to the management’s resistance.

“Unfortunately, this led to a severe fault, which caused the recent outage we have consistently sought to prevent.”

“To safeguard uninterrupted power to the hospital, KEDCO is proceeding with the separation of the two supply lines. This measure is necessary to guarantee reliability, safety, and improved quality of service to the hospital.

Sani explained that It is also important to note that no payment has been made for the electricity consumed at the residential complex, despite its negative impact on both the quality of supply and KEDCO’s economic sustainability.

“In a letter dated August 12, 2025, KEDCO’s Chief Commercial Officer, Muhammad Aminu Dantata, notified the Chief Medical Director of AKTH of the planned withdrawal of electricity services from the staff quarters and non-essential areas of the hospital due to partial settlement of monthly electricity bills.”

The letter highlighted that: “Despite repeated appeals, the hospital continues to make only partial monthly payments.

“This has resulted in an outstanding electricity liability of ₦949,880,922.45 (Nine Hundred and Forty-Nine Million, Eight Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Two Naira, Forty-Five Kobo Only) as of August 2025.

“The hospital was requested to settle its August 2025 bill of ₦108,957,582.29 (One Hundred and Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-Seven Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty-Two Naira, Twenty-Nine Kobo Only) in full within ten working days to avoid service withdrawal from the affected locations,” the letter stated.

KEDCO remains fully committed to providing uninterrupted electricity to AKTH as a foremost health institution while ensuring the integrity of its operations. We therefore appeal to the hospital’s management to cooperate with the ongoing separation exercise, which is in the best interest of patients, staff, and the wider public.

We assure the people of Kano State and the general public that KEDCO will continue to prioritise electricity supply to health facilities, especially those delivering critical and lifesaving services.