ICTN: Port Regulator Faces Battle Over Planned Implementation

…scheme to block N2.5trn losses

Freight forwarders are mounting pressure on the Presidency to ensure that Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) halts the implementation of International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) scheduled to commence in the second quarter of this year.

Despite the fact that ICTN is expected to reduce cost, dwell time, delay and curb fraud extimated at N2.5 trillion in the port sector, importers and customs agents have said that it would bring another burden on them.

Unlike in the previous arrangements, it was learnt that the ICTN would now involve tracking of oil exports in order to know the exact crude oil being shipped out of the country and all other imports coming into Nigerian seaports.

The World Bank had complained that the cost of doing business in Nigerian ports was up to 40 per cent higher when compared with other West African countries due to delays and administrative bottlenecks, leading to an estimated annual revenue loss of ₦2.5 trillion within the business community.

However, freight forwarders under the umbrella of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA) had petitioned the Presidency over NSC’s attempt to resuscitate and impose ICTN on port users.

They said that it was first introduced in 2010 by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and later by Shippers’ Council in 2015/2016, but shut down and suspended due to its cost and procedure effect on cargo clearing.

The National President of NCMDLCA, Mr Lucky Ayis Amiwero, said that the concept was not tied to any service on fees and charges imposed on importation and exportation.

He expressed dismay over the current attempt by the council to reintroduce a concept that was suspended on two occasions due to its defects.

Amiwero added: “We hereby bring to the attention of the Federal Government on the push for the implementation of International Cargo Tracking Note(ICTN), which was first introduced by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 2010 and the Second in 2015/2016 by Nigerian Shippers council(NSC).”

Amiwero recalled that due to the outcry of stakeholders over the reintroduction of the ICTN in 2016, the Federal Government set up a technical committee comprising of NSC, Manufactures Association of Nigeria(MAN) Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) and the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents(NCMDLCA) to resolve concern of stakeholders.

According to him, the committee was asked to examine all cost associated with the implementation of ICTN, ascertain where the cost burden of the implementation of International Cargo Tracking Note will rest with a view to ensuring that the already high cost of doing business at the port was not worsened.

He noted: “The international Cargo Tracking Note(ICTN) is not back by law and will create additional procedure that will constitute delay in the already lengthy and cumbersome port operation.

“It is not tied to service of any sort, as contained in Articles 6: of Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) on Fees and Charges imposed in connection with Importation and Exportation.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Customs Service Act Section 28-(1)-(4) covered the obligation of Cargo Tracking Note, which conferred authority to the Service, of develop, maintain and employ and electronic system, while the service is lead agency for exchange of information between the Service, Agencies of the Government, and traders.

“As provided in Section 28 and 35 of the Nigeria Customs Act, the deployment of electronic system, and Pre-arrival process is the exclusive preserve of the service and is the lead agency to all Government Agencies, which clearly exclude other government agencies from deploying international electronic tracking note system.”

However, the Executive Secretary of the NSC,Pius Akutah, explained that ICTN provided accurate and timely cargo information, enabling Customs officials to perform more effective inspections, clear goods faster, thereby reducing delays which will further boost the country’s global rating in the maritime sector.

