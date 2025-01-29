ICTN Launch: Shippers’ Council Upbeat Amid Opposition

Share

Based on the approval to install International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), its implementation by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) will commence in Q2 this year, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Despite thick opposition, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is to commence the implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), the critical tool for enhancing transparency, security and operational efficiency in cross-border cargo movements, in the second quarter of 2025.

Currently, the country’s shipping industry is heavily burdened by cargo fraud, illicit movement of narcotics, firearms and ammunition and other malpractices.

However, the Executive Secretary of NSC, Barr. Pius AKUTAH, said at the NSC’s 2025-2029 strategic management retreat in Ibadan that the ICTN’s implementation would enhance revenue generation and operational oversight within the maritime sector.

Over the years, several moves by NSC to reduce about $3 billion cargo fraud through ICTN were opposed by shipping lines, importers and other interest groups as they complained that ICTN would add to their charges, while boosting government revenue fiscal drive.

For instance, in March 2024, the council said that the implementation of ICTN would commence in August 2024 as part of strategies but there were complaints by some groups.

Opposition

For instance, the Chairman of the Shipping Lines Association of Nigeria (SLAN), Boma Alabi, raised strong opposition to the proposed Cargo Tracking Bill currently under consideration by the Federal Government, describing it as another toll gate that would impose additional financial burdens on businesses and consumers.

Specifically, Boma said that it would not enhance the ease of doing business and trading in Nigeria as being contemplated by the government.

Also, last week, the National Vice President, Air Logistics of NAGAFF, Dr. Segun Musa, said that ICTN was an intellectual fraud designed to defraud importers of their hard earned money and add to the cost of doing business in Nigeria.

Musa said in Lagos that with ICTN, cargo would be subjected to inspection abroad before it comes, which negates the essence of the Destination Inspection.

According to him, the ICTN implementation will lead to double inspection with the deployment of ICTN, adding that if the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) gives its backing to ICTN, it would amount to giving up its mandate to foreign inspection.

Loss

Regardless of the complaints, Akutah revealed that government had lost about $2.5 billion dollars in five years, $500 million yearly because of non-implementation of the tracking notes.

Akutah said: “In the last five years, they have not done it. We are losing that amount in dollars. So in Nigeria today, there have been some attempts that were made at implementing this.”

Also, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Director of Maritime Services, Mr Babatunde Sule, at the public hearing, said that though the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the past administration approved the contract at the tail end of the administration the process of awarding the contract was wrong.

According to the minister, “the process that led to the approval of the contract by the previous administration was

There is need for the Federal Government to block illicit cargoes such as arms and drugs being shipped into the country

wrong. We had several stakeholders’ meetings. We even invited the lead partner for a meeting. We had several discussions on this issue. All has not yet been decided.”

Defence

However, Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC) said that ICTN would reduce the risk of theft, loss or damage in the ports, noting that it had made a comprehensive analysis of the relevance of reintroducing the CTN in enhancing trade security and port efficiency.

According to SEREC’s Head of Research, Fwdr. Eugene Nweke, the implementation of ICTN would reduce delays in cargo shipment, cut costs for importers and make the process more efficient and transparent.

Nweke explained that despite these advancements, the implementation of the approved trade security and facilitation tool had been delayed for reasons not communicated to industry stakeholders.

He noted that ICTN played a crucial role in enhancing trade security, efficiency and transparency, benefiting all stakeholders in the port and shipping industry, including shippers, freight forwarders, port operators, and the overall port system.

He said: “The adoption of modern trade facilitation tools, such as electronic CTNs, block chain-based CTNs, and APIbased CTNs, underscores the need for a standardised and reliable system to track and manage cargo.

“In shipping operations and industry, the cargo tracking note (CTN) plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient movement of goods.

The ICTN allows shippers, freight forwarders, and shipping lines to track the movement of cargo in realtime, from the point of loading to the point of discharge.”

Port fraud

Currently, the type of frauds experienced in the port include: fake products, illegal firearms trafficking, illegal dumping and smuggling, shady documentation, concealment, under declaration, under invoicing and wrong classification of cargoes as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had complained in the past that importers and customs agents were indulged in wrong classification of cargoes, transfer of value, concealment and false declaration at the ports, adding that out of 100 containers imported into the country, there were hardly 10 containers with genuine declaration.

Last line

