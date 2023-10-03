ICT Minister Unveils Digital Blueprint For Nigeria

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani on Monday unveiled a 31-page document titled “Accelerating Our Collective Prosperity Through Technical Efficiency.”

Speaking on the blueprint, the Minister emphasized that the 31-page document serves as a roadmap for his ministry, outlining plans to propel Nigeria into a thriving digital age.

The minister, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that the strategic blueprint delineates the ministry’s focal points, and it was crafted after extensive consultations with various stakeholders within the ministry, including departments, units, parastatals, and ecosystem stakeholders, as well as his immediate team.

According to him, the document was designed in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

The new document comes weeks after the minister released an 867-word white paper outlining the methodology of his ministry’s collaborative agenda for AI governance in the country.

READ ALSO:

The preface of the document revealed that the blueprint highlights the power of digital technology and innovation.

“Our objective with this document is not just to inform, but to reimagine and reintroduce a new way of doing things with efforts to drive equity through a culture of openness and accountability.

“These pillars [knowledge, policy, infrastructure, innovation, entrepreneurship & capital and trade] form a guiding framework for our transformative journey, and we are confident in the strength of our collective commitment to deliver on these plans towards a more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria,” the document stated.

The minister emphasized that this document is a “preliminary draft” and encouraged stakeholders in relevant industries to actively participate in shaping the future of the nation’s digital technology landscape.

I am excited to release our draft Strategic Blueprint for the @FMoCDENigeria today. Please download the document here – https://t.co/QX0sqcSoXu We made a commitment to share this document with you all in our spirit of openness and co-creation. Our blueprint has been carefully… pic.twitter.com/yucf2tg248 — Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani (@bosuntijani) October 2, 2023