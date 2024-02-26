ICT contributed 16.66% to Nigeria’s real GDP in Q4’23 –NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Information and Communications Technology (ICT) contributed 16.66 per cent to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q4’23. According to the statistics, there is a 0.44 per cent increase in the figure contributed by ICT from 16.22 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Also on quarter on quarter, the sector also recorded an increase in contribution when compared with the figure recorded in Q3’23 as ICT contributed 15.97 per cent to the real GDP in the preceding quarter. According to NBS, the ICT sector comprises the four activities of Telecommunications and Information Services; Publishing; Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production; and Broadcasting.

