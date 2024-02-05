ICSAN names registrar

Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has appointed Babatunde Okuneye as registrar.

Before his current appointment, Okuneye served as ICSAN’s deputy registrar, operation between 2017 and 2018. A statement by the institute’s Chairman, Publicity and Advocacy Committee, Nkechi Onyenso noted that Okuneye’s commitment to continuous learning was evident through his participation in various training programmes, covering topics such as repositioning directors for values-based leadership and contemporary human resources management practice. Okuneye obtained Higher National Diploma in business administration from Lagos State Polytechnic, a postgraduate diploma and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.