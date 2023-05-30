ICRC’s projects’ll attract N11trn private capital investment in 13 years

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has executed a total of 103 Pubic Private Projects ( PPP) in the past thirteen years. The PPP projects approved by the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) are expected to bring in private capital investment of almost N11 trillion ( about $24 billion).

Of the 103 projects, 94 approvals worth almost NN9 trillion (about $ 19.5 Billion) were granted in the last 8 years under the administration of immediate past , President Muhammadu Buhari.

Director General of ICRC, Michael Ohiani confirmed the figures yesterday in congratulatory message to newly elected Nigeria president and his Vice – President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima respectively.

“In line with the ICRC Act, 2005; the Commission published in 2022 a list of 53 eligible PPP projects worth $23 billion in the pipelines of projects, sequel to their certification as both viable and bankable to be undertaken using PPPs. In addition, the Commission has issued Outline Business Case (OBC) compliance certificates for 174 projects to proceed for procurement. Many of these projects are at different stages of procurement.