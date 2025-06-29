ICRC Trains Journalists On Int’l Humanitarian Law

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has organized a two-day training workshop for journalists in Borno State on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and the role of the media in reporting armed conflicts.

Speaking at the opening of the training held at the ICRC office in Maiduguri, the Head of Sub-delegation, Diana Japaridze, described the workshop as the first of its kind hosted by the ICRC in Maiduguri.

“It is a great pleasure to be here with you today on the occasion of this International Humanitarian Law workshop for journalists. This is the first one of its kind the ICRC is hosting in Maiduguri,” she said.

Japaridze explained that IHL comprises a set of rules that regulate the conduct of armed conflict, with the primary goal of protecting civilians and civilian property, preserving lives, and upholding human dignity during war.

“The ICRC is mandated by states through the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, and by the Statutes of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, to promote and act as guardian of international humanitarian law. This workshop aligns with that mandate,” she added.

Japaridze noted that the training comes at a critical time, as the ICRC currently monitors about 130 armed conflicts globally — more than double the number recorded a year ago, and over six times the number from 25 years ago.

“We’ve also seen widespread violations of IHL. This training is designed to equip journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of conflict reporting and to understand how journalists are protected under IHL,” she stated.

She emphasized that beyond professional development, the workshop aimed to enhance journalists’ sense of responsibility. “Journalism is a profession that demands accuracy, empathy, and integrity—especially when covering the stories of people affected by conflict. We hope you will serve as ambassadors of IHL in your reporting,” she said.

In her presentation, Iris Muller, Legal Coordinator for the ICRC Delegation in Nigeria, distinguished between international armed conflicts and non-international armed conflicts, noting that IHL applies only in situations of armed conflict. In contrast, human rights and national laws apply in non-conflict settings.

“The basis of IHL lies in the Geneva Conventions—Articles 1, 2, 3, and 4—and Additional Protocols I and II. Customary laws are found under Common Article 3. Journalists, like all civilians, are protected under IHL during armed conflicts,” Muller explained.

Also speaking, Halimat Temitope, Legal Advisor with the ICRC Delegation in Nigeria, traced the origin of IHL to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, with additional protocols established in 1977 to outline rules governing armed conflict.

“War between states may be inevitable, but even war has rules. These laws were made to ensure that human dignity is preserved even during conflict,” she said.

In her remarks, Yuxia Jiang, Communications Delegate for the ICRC sub-delegation in Maiduguri, stressed the importance of protecting the dignity and identity of victims in media reports, especially when using images of underage individuals.

“When broadcasting armed conflict and using images, journalists must obtain consent and ensure the dignity and identity of victims—especially minors—is respected,” she said.