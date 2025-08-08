ICRC Trains Borno Journalists On Missing, Family Separation In Conflict Situations

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), has organized a two days training for working journalists in Borno State on missing and family separation in an armed conflict situations and other related issues.

Speaking at the event held at ICRC office, Mauduguri, the Head of ICRC subdelegation in Maiduguri, Diana Japaridze, said: “In the chaos of armed conflict, situations of violence and disasters, families can be- come separated in a matter of minutes, creating anguish and vulnerability and some- times leading to long years of uncertainty about the fate of children, spouses or parents.

“Due to the protracted conflict and violence in Nigeria, too many people are missing loved ones– with our caseload of those lost being the highest in Africa. Some people spend years searching for loved ones, often with no result. Families have a right to know their fate.

“Preventing separations, locating missing people, reconnecting families and supporting them while they search for their loved ones have been very important part of what we do with the Nigerian Red Cross Society in order to relieve the suffering of those affected by conflict.”