ICRC President Describes Gaza As Hell On Earth

Share

….Warns of Grave Breach of International Law

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, has described the current situation in Gaza as “Hell on earth” as the humanitarian crisis deepens amid ongoing Israeli bombardments.

Spoljaric’s alarming statement comes as global concern continues to mount over Israel’s military tactics in the war-torn enclave.

Spoljaric stated that the unfolding events in Gaza represent an “Extreme hollowing out” of the laws meant to protect civilians in times of conflict.

The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office had earlier warned that the actions of the Israeli military were increasingly threatening the possibility of Palestinians sustaining life in Gaza.

The ICRC, which serves as the official guardian of the Geneva Conventions, the set of international laws that dictate the conduct of war, has rarely issued such a blunt and critical statement in the course of any conflict.

READ ALSO:

The agency’s latest position signals rising fears over serious violations of international humanitarian law.

According to reports, since the renewal of hostilities on March 18, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 1,542 Palestinians. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have also ordered the evacuation of close to 400,000 residents, forcing them to flee under extremely harsh conditions.

Additionally, Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza since March 2, halting the entry of food, medical supplies, and other essential humanitarian aid — a move that has drawn global condemnation.

Speaking on the ICRC’s position, Spoljaric stressed that no party to any conflict is exempt from international law.

“No state, no party to a conflict… can be exempt from the obligation not to commit war crimes, not to commit genocide, not to commit ethnic cleansing,” she warned. “These rules apply. They are universal.”

The humanitarian community continues to appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the unimpeded flow of relief materials into Gaza, as the region teeters on the brink of what aid agencies describe as an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

