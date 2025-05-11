ICRC: Nigeria Can Meet Paramilitary Shoe, Garment Needs

Share

Nigeria has the capacity to meet the footwear and uniform needs of its paramilitary agencies through the soon-to-commence Aba-based shoe and garment factory, along with a tannery set to open in Kano State.

The Aba facility, described as the largest shoe factory in West Africa, has an installed capacity to produce 1,500 shoes and cut 10,000 garments daily, according to the Director General/CEO of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh.

He made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by the CEO of Erojim Investments Limited, Dr. Jimmy Ntuen, in Abuja.

A statement issued by ICRC spokesperson, Ifeanyi Nwoko, quoted Ewalefoh as saying the Federal Government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, anchored under the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), is capable of substantially meeting the uniform demands of Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies.

He said the project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive on the procurement of locally made goods—a key component of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“With the Aba shoe and garment factory capable of producing 1,500 shoes per day, and a tannery set to open in Kano, we are confident that Nigeria can fully meet the uniform needs of our paramilitary agencies,” Dr. Ewalefoh said.

“This is not just about producing shoes and garments—it’s about creating jobs, supporting local industries, and reducing our dependency on imports in line with the President’s directive to patronize made-in-Nigeria goods.”

He added that the Renewed Hope Agenda goes beyond political rhetoric, serving as a strategic blueprint for self-reliance, local capacity development, and economic growth, driven by effective PPPs.

On his part, Dr. Jimmy Ntuen, CEO of Erojim Investments Limited—the concessionaire managing the Aba facility—commended President Tinubu, the NCoS, and the ICRC for their unwavering support, which he described as pivotal to the success of the project.

He reaffirmed that the Aba factory, already supplying thousands of high-quality shoes to the NCoS, is fully equipped to cater to other paramilitary agencies and will soon expand to serve the general public.

“We have the capability to meet the local needs of government agencies, and very soon, we will begin producing for the general public,” Ntuen said.

He noted that the Aba factory has created over 300 direct jobs, while the soon-to-be-launched tannery and garment facility will generate an additional 340 direct and over 1,500 indirect jobs.

Dr. Ntuen also underscored the world-class quality of shoes produced at the factory, saying they rival global brands and demonstrate the potential of Nigerian craftsmanship when properly supported.

