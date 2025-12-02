ICPD Trains Yobe Protocol Officers On Strategic Leadership, VIP Mgt

The International Centre for Protocol and Diplomacy (ICPD) has conducted a professional training programme for Yobe State protocol officers and practitioners, equipping them with enhanced protocol standards, ethical leadership principles, and advanced VIP management skills.

The intensive capacity-building workshop also strengthened participants’ cross-government communication abilities, cross-cultural intelligence, crisis protocol coordination, and media relations management.

Speaking at the opening session, the Permanent Secretary for Manpower Development in Yobe State, Abbas Isah Bizi, who represented the Head of Service, described the programme as timely, noting that the state is experiencing steady growth under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuous staff development and excellence in protocol administration.

Bizi commended ICPD for its professionalism and impact, stressing that the collaboration has significantly improved the state’s protocol capabilities.

He noted that the involvement of experienced facilitators had “raised the bar for protocol professionals in Yobe State.”

A statement issued by ICPD on Tuesday confirmed that the training held from November 26 to 27, 2025, in Kano State.

The two-day programme, themed “Strategic Leadership in Protocol, Diplomacy, Governance, and VIP Management,” delivered targeted skills designed to elevate participants’ competence in modern protocol practice.

The workshop featured a panel of local and international facilitators under the leadership of Patricia Kenneth-Divine, Director of the ICPD.

They included Agnes Bihari of Hungary, who spoke on corporate intercultural awareness; Chief Magistrate Umar Faruk Kabir, who led discussions on governance and ethical leadership; and Julius Lambert Nyananyo, who provided insights on protocol practices in national and international contexts.

Other sessions were delivered by Minabai Seibofa, who focused on crisis protocol and media relations, and Ambassador Buhari Yerima Balla, who also served as a resource person.

ICPD, which operates through hubs in the United Kingdom and partnerships in more than 55 countries, is recognised globally for its work in protocol, diplomacy, and leadership development. The organisation offers governments and corporations specialised training and certification tailored to navigating complex global environments.

The initiative forms part of ICPD’s broader campaign to develop and certify protocol professionals across Nigeria and Africa, strengthening standards and influence within the protocol and diplomatic community.

Organisations seeking to enhance their protocol and diplomatic operations are encouraged to partner with ICPD for customised, high-impact training solutions.