ICPC’s Alleged Wiretapping Claim: You Took My Bank Tokens Too, Says El-Rufai’s Wife

The wife of former Kaduna State governor Hadiza El-Rufai, has mocked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) after allegations that wiretapping equipment was recovered during a search of her Abuja residence, dismissing the claim and suggesting that ordinary personal items like her bank tokens were taken instead.

In a post on X yesterday, Hadiza reacted to media reports quoting ICPC’s allegation that electronic devices capable of tapping conversations were retrieved during a search of the property.

“You forgot to mention that you also took away my bank tokens,” she wrote, adding, “I swear to God, they are not wiretapping equipment.”

ICPC had told the Federal Capital Territory High Court in an affidavit that its operatives recovered equipment allegedly capable of intercepting conversations, along with sensitive security documents, during a February 19 search of the home.