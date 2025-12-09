ICPC, Works Ministry Track N36trn Federal Road Projects Mationwide

As part of measures to ensure transparency and value in public infrastructure spending, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Federal Ministry of Works have begun a nationwide special tracking exercise involving 760 federal roads nationwide.

Spokesperson for the ICPC, Okor Odey, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, put the total cost of the projects at N36 trillion.

Odeh said: “The initiative targets the physical verification and performance audit of 760 federal road projects with a combined contract value exceeding ThirtySix Trillion Naira (N36 Trillion).

“The exercise, which commenced on November 14, 2025, mobilises joint teams of ICPC investigators, engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works, and independent professionals from bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS).”

He further explained that the teams have since been deployed across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to conduct on-the-ground assessments.

He listed the national objectives of the evaluation to include: “Enhancing Fiscal Governance: To ensure sustainable, costeffective infrastructure development and optimal use of public funds.

“Strengthening Procurement Integrity: To investigate and deter fraudulent practices in the award of government contracts. “Enforcing Contractor Accountability: To monitor project execution rigorously, compel the completion of abandoned projects, and ensure adherence to contractual specifications.”