ICPC: We’re Set to Track N500bn Constituency Projects in 25 States

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said that a total of 1, 932 constituency projects, valued at N500 billion, will be tracked under the 6th phase of its efforts to enthrone transparency and accountability in public office. It said the exercise will be conducted in 25 states of the federation, including Adamawa, Benue, Katsina, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, noted that the accountability exercise will investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts, among other interventions.

The statement read: “The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is poised to commence Phase 6 of the tracking of constituency and executive projects which started in 2019. “The 6th phase, which will commence on the 16th of October 2023 across 24 states of the six geo-political zones of the nation, is coming on the heels of the massive success of the 5th phase which took place in November 2022.

“The 6th phase will have teams tracking 1,932 projects valued at N500b. The focal states for the exercise include Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo States and the FCT.

“The objectives of the exercise include improved service delivery to the people by investigating fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts; full execution of all public funded projects; execution to specification of all projects funded by government; ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensuring that government gets value for monies spent on projects.

“The Commission will also be focusing on special intervention agencies/ captive funds projects handling and execution of North-East Development Commission, Presidential Amnesty Program, Niger Delta Development Commission, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ecological Fund Office, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Develop- ment Commission (HYP- PADEC) amongst others.

“As usual, the exercise will be carried out by ICPC in collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), the media and civil society organisations.”