ICPC: We’re Going Ahead With Dangote Petition Despite Withdrawal Notice

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed receipt of a letter by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, indicating his intention to withdraw a petition of alleged Financial impropriety he submitted against the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed.

The anti-corruption commission has, however, insisted that it will proceed with investigations into the case, notwithstanding the notice of withdrawal submitted by the business mogul’s lawyer, OJ Onoja (SAN).

New Telegraph reports that the petitioner predicated his action on the fact that another law enforcement agency had taken over the probe.

A statement signed on Wednesday by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr. John Osey, reads thus: “The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is in receipt of a letter dated January 5, 2025, titled “Notice of Withdrawal of Petition against Engineer Farouk Ahmed,” submitted to the Commission by Dr. O.J. Onoja, SAN and Associates, legal counsel to Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

“The letter from O.J. Onoja SAN, states that the petitioner has withdrawn the petition dated 16th December, 2025, submitted against Engineer Farouk Ahmed, the immediate past ACE/CEO of the NMDPRA, in its entirety and that another law enforcement agency has taken over

“The ICPC wishes to state categorically that in line with the provisions of sections 3(14) and 27(3) of its enabling Act, the investigations in the interest of the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state have already commenced and are presently ongoing.

“The ICPC will therefore continue to investigate this matter in line with its statutory mandate and in the interest of transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption for the benefit of Nigeria.