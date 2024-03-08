ICPC: We Investigated 4,705 Cases, Recovered N450.9BN in 4YRS

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it concluded 4,705 investigations and recovered assets valued at N450.9 billion between 2019 and 2022. The anti-corruption agency recovered land and buildings worth over N25.361 billion, securing a final forfeiture of N8.823 billion within the period.

At a workshop in Kano yesterday, an Assistant Commissioner in the Commission, Hassan Salisu, said they also recovered N13.418 billion from businesses and farms. He said the body tracked 3,422 projects under CEPTI between 2019 and 2022, adding that they filed 309 cases in court, while 387 cases are under prosecution. According to him, the agency secured 85 convictions within the period under review.

Hassan said the media should join the fight against corruption, saying the role of journalists is highly critical towards achieving a Nigeria free of bribery and gratification. The ICPC chief said: “We have adopted a holistic system study and corruption risk assessment to get to the roots of actual corrupt acts and re- strain it before it’s even been carried out.”

The Kano Resident Commissioner, Ibrahim Garba Kagara, said the main purpose of the engagement was to bring the media close to the commission for them to have full knowledge of their activities.