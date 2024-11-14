ICPC Warns MDAs Against ‘Banana Peels’

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has warned government officials to shun corrupt practices.

The commission urged heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to avoid common leadership pitfalls, `banana peels’, that could lead to disgraceful end of their career.

The Chairman of ICPC, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), gave the warning yesterday in Abuja, at an interactive session with the Chief Executive Officers of public agencies on corruption prevention within the public service.

The event was organised by the ICPC research and training school, AntiCorruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), with support from the MacArthur Foundation, as part of its corruption prevention mandate.

Aliyu said the commission would not hesitate to investigate and prosecute any chief executive officer of MDA indulged in corrupt practices.

According to him, indulging in shady or sharp practices could sometimes result in investigation and eventual prosecution of the chief executive officers.

He expressed worry that many good people fell into corruption when appointed as chief executive officers, due to lack of knowledge on how to handle internal practices that could be traps.

He said it was imperative for them to know the ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ so that they do not become victims or get co-opted into aiding and abetting corruption within their agencies.

