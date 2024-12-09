Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has revealed the identification of certain Ministries and Agencies in Nigeria involved in job racketeering.

The Commission Chairman, Musa Aliyu assured Nigerians that decisive actions would be taken against the culprits in the coming days.

Speaking during a high-level seminar marking the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day, Aliyu stressed that addressing job racketeering remains a priority for the commission as part of its broader anti-corruption mandate.

He also commended the younger generation of Nigerians for their increasing resistance to corrupt practices. “The strong stance of young Nigerians against corruption gives hope for a future built on integrity,” Aliyu noted.

The ICPC boss further addressed the issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, stating that it remains a pressing concern for the commission. Aliyu expressed optimism, saying, “This menace is at the forefront of our agenda, and we are committed to eradicating it sooner rather than later.”

The revelations and assurances by the ICPC have heightened expectations for swift actions to curb unethical practices in public institutions while reinforcing the fight against corruption across the nation.

