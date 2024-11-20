ICPC Tracks N610bn Projects In 22 States, FCT

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has kicked off the 7th phase of the constituency and executive projects tracking exercise involving 1,500 schemes valued at N610 billion.

In a statement on Tuesday, the anti-corruption body said the exercise was an initiative it began in 2019. The ICPC said it is focused on how well money allocated to critical sectors like education, health, agriculture, water resources and power amongst others, were utilised.

It said: “The 7th phase, involving 1,500 projects with a total project value of N610 billion, commenced on November 18 in the FCT and 21 states.

“They are Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Abia and Enugu states and the FCT.

