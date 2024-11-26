ICPC Tracks N10bn Constituency Projects In Jigawa

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it has commenced the tracking of N10 billion constituency and executive projects in Jigawa State.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in Kano State, Mr Ibrahim Garba, said this in a statement in Dutse, the state capital.

Garba, who oversees the commission’s operations in Jigawa, said the exercise would cover 40 projects under its seven phases across the 27 local government areas of the state.

He added that the exercise was aimed at ensuring efficient execution of the projects according to specifications for the benefit of the residents.

According to him, the exercise aims to check wastage and corruption as well as ensure proper application of government resources, adding that the commission would collaborate with critical stakeholders in the pursuit of its mandate.

Share

Please follow and like us: