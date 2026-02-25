ICPC Tracks N10.6bn Constituency Projects Across Niger

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced the tracking of N10.6 billion constituency and executive projects approved for 2024 in Niger State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Paiko yesterday that the exercise covers 65 projects facilitated by senators and members of the House of Representatives across the state. Mr Shetiman Saleh, Chief Superintendent of the ICPC Niger Office and Team Lead, said the tracking was aimed at ensuring that projects executed with public funds meet approved specifications and deliver value to host communities.

“The tracking of N10.6 billion constituency and executive projects is to ensure that these projects are executed in the respective communities and in line with the specifications contained in their Bills of Quantity.