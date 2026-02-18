ICPC Tracks 31 Constituency Projects Valued At N3.6bn In Ondo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has started tracking of over 31 executive and constituency projects valued at N3. 6 billion across the three senatorial districts of Ondo State.

Assistant Chief Superintendent of Investigation Osove Andrew told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that the tracking falls under Phase 8 of the ICPC Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking (CEPT) programme.

According to him, projects across various sectors, including health, education, water supply, agriculture, special interventions and electrification will be tracked in each of the senatorial district.

He said: “It behoves on the commission to ensure that Federal Government projects, especially, constituency and executive projects are executed accordingly. “We are tracking 31 constituency projects while visiting 60 locations across the senatorial districts of the state.