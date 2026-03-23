The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will on Tuesday, arraign former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, before the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna over alleged corruption-related offences.

The scheduled arrangement was precipitated by widespread outrage and pressure from stakeholders, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which had requested the immediate release of the former Governor or imminent arraignment, describing his continued detention without formal charges as a violation of constitutional rights.

In the same vein, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has also condemned the prolonged detention of El-Rufai by security agencies.

The members of the former governor’s family also called for his arraignment before a competent court, expressing concern over what they described as his prolonged detention.

In a statement on Monday by its Head of Media and Public Communications, John Odey, the commission said El-Rufai and one Joel Adoga would be arraigned in suit number FHC/KD/73/2026 at the Federal High Court, Kaduna Judicial Division.

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The commission said the charges include conversion and possession of public property as well as money laundering.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i (M) and one Joel Adoga (M) at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Kaduna Judicial Division on Tuesday, the 24th March 2026.

The suit with number FHC/KD/73/2026 has charges ranging from conversion of and possession of public property, to money laundering,” the ICPC said.

ICPC also disclosed that a separate charge, marked KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, had been filed before a Kaduna State High Court against El-Rufai and one Amadu Sule (LEDA).

According to the anti-graft agency, the counts in the state case range from abuse of office and fraud to intent to commit fraud and conferring undue advantage.

“Similarly, another charge, number KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, against Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i and one Amadu Sule (LEDA), has also been filed before a Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division.

“The charges in the State High Court case range from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others. Both charges were filed by the ICPC on the 18th of March, 2026.

The date of arraignment in the State High Court will be communicated at the appropriate time as determined by the Court,” the agency said.