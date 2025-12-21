The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has summoned Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote to give detailed information with regards to the petition filed against the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Alhaji Farouk Ahmed.

According to the ICPC, Dangote is expected to appear in person or send his legal representative, Ogwu Onoja (SAN) on Monday, December 22, when ICPC’s investigation fully kickstart.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the ICPC has set up a panel of crack investigators on Friday, December 19, to handle the probe.

To this end, the commission has requested Dangote to submit his evidence to the anti-graft agency to fully commenced the process.

It would be recalled that Dangote had accused Farouk of corruption and misappropriation of funds, including spending millions of dollars on his four children’s education in expensive and exclusive schools in Switzerland.

Dangote accused Farouk of economic sabotage by undermining domestic refining by colluding with international traders and oil importers through the continued issuance of import licences.

Farouk has since resigned his appointment. But the commission said it is going ahead with the investigation, Farouk’s resignation notwithstanding.

“All is set for the investigation, ” a well- placed source in ICPC told The Nation yesterday.

“ICPC has set up a panel of crack investigators on Dangote’s petition. The Chairman of the commission, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN) asked the trusted team to stay action on a case and focus on Dangote’s petition. This underscores the importance attached to this case,” the source said.

“We have also invited Dangote or his lawyer to come on Monday to adopt the petition. “Either of them is to present relevant documents or evidence to support the petition.

“He who alleges must prove or provide lead on the allegations which our investigators must act on.

“We have acknowledged the receipt of the petition in line with our guidelines or mandate to do so within 48 hours.”

Continuing, the source said :”after formal adoption of the petition, we will isolate issues and ask Ahmed to respond to the allegations.

“We have been inundated with enquiries but I can assure you that ICPC will be fair to all the parties.”

Responding to a question, the source added: “The resignation of Ahmed does not affect this probe which is in the public interest.”

“Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act (ICPC Act 2000) makes it an offence for any public officer to use his/her position to confer an unfair or corrupt advantage on himself, his relatives, associates, or other public officers.Anyone found guilty of any such offence is liable to five years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

“The enabling law also stipulates harsh punishment for individuals deemed to have wasted ICPC’s time and resources by making malicious or frivolous petitions against others.”