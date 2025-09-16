ICPC Secures Judgment To Continue Investigation Into Kano Scholarship Funds Case

The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Josephine Obanor, has dismissed a suit seeking to restrain the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from investigating alleged financial misconduct in Kano State scholarship funds.

In a statement, the Commission described the ruling as a major judicial victory, affirming its statutory authority to conduct investigations.

According to ICPC, the case arose from a petition alleging financial impropriety in the administration of scholarship funds in Kano State. During its probe, the Commission invited officials from the Kano State Ministry of Higher Education and the Kano State Scholarship Board to provide documents and clarifications.

Instead of complying, the officials, led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Dr. Hadi Bala, filed Suit No. CV/2857/2025 against the Attorney-General of the Federation and ICPC, alleging that the invitations violated their fundamental rights.

Delivering judgment, Justice Obanor ruled that the officials of the Scholarship Board should be joined as parties in the suit, but struck out the Attorney-General of the Federation as a party, noting that his inclusion was unnecessary. The Court further held that an invitation by ICPC for investigation purposes does not amount to a breach of fundamental rights.

“The Applicants failed to show any violation of their rights, and ICPC cannot be restrained from performing its lawful duty of investigation,” Justice Obanor ruled.

Consequently, the suit was dismissed for lack of merit.

The judgment, according to ICPC, reaffirms its mandate to probe cases of alleged corruption and financial misconduct. The Commission reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice, assuring Nigerians that its operations will continue to be guided by due process and the rule of law.