The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured a court order to extend the detention of former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for another 14 days.

This order gives the anti-graft agency ample time to finalise its investigation into allegations against the former governor, which has now deepened as a result of some new findings.

Subsequently, the new order, which was granted on Tuesday in the presence of El-Rufai’s lawyer, will expire on Thursday, March 19th.

However, El-Rufai’s lawyer, whose application to quash the first remand order was declined by a Chief Magistrate Court in Bwari, has returned to the same court to nullify the latest order.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Okechukwu John Akweke, has fixed March 17th to decide whether or not he should set aside the latest detention order.

The order Akweke read: “Upon hearing and listening to the prosecuting counsel, Dr Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha Esq., praying this Honourable court for the following orders:

READ ALSO:

“An order of this Honourable Court issuing a remand warrant against the Respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) in favour of the Applicant, i.e. Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to detain the Respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) in its custody for another fourteen (14) days pending conclusion of investigation activities on allegations of Money Laundering/abuse of office.

“And for such other or further order(s) as this Honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances. It is hereby ordered that: Application granted as prayed.

“That the Applicant, i.e. the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission ICPC is hereby ordered to re-detain the Respondent (NASIR AHMAD EL-RUFAI) for an additional 14 days to enable the commission to conclude investigation activities.

“That the return date shall be the 19th day of March 2026, for the report of compliance.”

A source in ICPC said, “ With a Senior Advocate of Nigeria as the commission’s chairman, we cannot detain el-Rufai or any suspect without a valid court order.

“El-Rufai’s legal team has been part of all our legal processes. But the narration out there is that ICPC is oppressing him. The first remand order was challenged by his lawyer, and the case was dismissed. The second remand order is an issue before the court, which will rule on March 17th. They feed the public with false information instead of being forthcoming about what transpired in court.

“The ICPC Chairman has no vested interest, and he is not being used. We have an outstanding petition against el-Rufai, and equity demands that we hear from him.”

El-Rufai fights back, says Chief Magistrate Court Order is a jurisdictional overreach despite losing the battle to nullify the first remand order. El-Rufai, through his lawyer, Ukpong Esop Akpan, said the order of the Chief Magistrate Court was a jurisdictional overreach.

He filed an application brought pursuant to sections 293, 294, 295, 296, 298, 299and 100 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015; Section 6 (6) (B) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended); and Order 26, Rules 1-3 of the Magistrates’ Courts Rules of the Federal Capital Territory under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

“A 20-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Mohammed Salihu Shaba, said as follows: That I have the authority and consent of the Respondent/Applicant to depose to this affidavit in support of the Motion.

“That the Remand Order dated 19th February, 2026, made by this Honourable Court (a Certified True Copy of which is attached hereto and marked as Exhibit “A”) is fundamentally defective and ought to be set aside for nullity.”