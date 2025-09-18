ICPC Secures Conviction Of Sokoto River Basin Director

The Katsina State High Court has sentenced Rabiu Musa Matazu, Director of Administration at the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), to six years’ imprisonment for abuse of office and criminal breach of trust.

Matazu was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a four-count charge bordering on the diversion of ₦305,000 in rent proceeds belonging to the agency.

According to the prosecution, led by ICPC counsel Ibrahim Garba, the funds were handed to Matazu by a subordinate, Lawal Dan Sarki, for remittance into SRRBDA’s account. However, instead of paying the money into the agency’s coffers, the director allegedly converted it to personal use.

One of the charges specifically accused Matazu of using his office to confer unfair advantage upon himself by diverting the rent proceeds.

Delivering judgment after a three-year trial, Justice Abbas Bawule found Matazu guilty on all counts. He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of ₦20,000 on three counts, and five years’ imprisonment without an option of fine on the fourth count.

The sentences are to run concurrently, amounting to a six-year jail term.

Reacting to the judgment, ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare said the conviction sends a strong warning that public officials who abuse their positions for personal gain will face the full weight of the law. He stressed that the ruling reinforces the Commission’s commitment to accountability and the fight against corruption.