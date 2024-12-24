ICPC Report On NAHCON Misleading –Lagos Muslim Community

Share

The Lagos State Muslim Community has described a report indicating corruption in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) as misleading, saying it does not represent the true position of things at the Commission.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had in a report classified NAHCON as a “high corruption risk” agency.

However, in a statement signed by its President, Mohammed Oyinlomo Danmole, the Lagos State Muslim Community, expressed its reservations about the report, saying it is unfortunate.

The statement reads: “We commend NAHCON for its transparency and commitment to addressing this issue with clarity and responsibility, as highlighted in the detailed analysis by public Affairs team of NAHCON.

“The ICPC’s Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (ECIS) is not an indictment of corruption, but a diagnostic tool aimed at identifying procedural lapses and encouraging improved compliance with established ethical and administrative standards.

“The challenges faced by NAHCON, including three leadership changes within a year and operational complexities tied to managing Hajj Operations —one of the largest global religious gatherings, are undeniable.

“These factors, coupled with procedural hurdles such as delayed or incomplete ECIS submissions, explain the flagged status rather than any evidence of corruption”.

