ICPC Recovers Over N50bn In One Year – Chairman

Share

…$966, 900; N2.5bn asset recovered

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Adamu Aliyu (SAN), has announced the recovery of N50.6 billion since his appointment on December 13, 2023.

During the period under review, the commission also seized $966, 900, as well as assets valued at N2.5bn.

Aliyu, who made this disclosure at the ICPC’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, said “Under my stewardship, continue to adapt to evolving trends in fulfilling its mandates, including equipping its workforce with digital strategies to combat corruption.

“The current administration’s anti-corruption agenda and my own policy thrust encapsulated in the acronym “CARE” for impact, have further motivated the Commission to enhance its tools, approaches, and engagements”.

While maintaining strict adherence to the rule of law principle in the ongoing anti-graft war, the chairman assured of renewed collaboration with other sister agencies, in a bid to tame corruption in the policy.

Speaking on the recoveries made since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, the silk said: “Strategic Action Plan 2024 – 2028 anchored on five strategic objectives in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2022-2026 was developed and launched.

“Asset Recoveries: Recovered ₦29.700 billion in cash, domiciled in ICPC recovery accounts.₦10.986 billion VAT recovered and remitted to FIRS.

“N10 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund meant for production of vaccine remitted to the treasury Value of asset through final forfeiture – N2.5 billion.

Foreign Currency Recoveries: Retrieved $966,900.83, now secured in the ICPC-CBN account balance brought forward.

Project Tracking:

“The Commission just completed the tracking of 1,500 projects, valued at N610 billion, nationwide under CEPTI Phase 7.

“The ICPC, under my stewardship, continue to adapt to evolving trends in fulfilling its mandates, including equipping its workforce with digital strategies to combat corruption”.

He added: “The current administration’s anti-corruption agenda and my own policy thrust encapsulated in the acronym “CARE” for impact, have further motivated the Commission to enhance its tools, approaches, and engagements. I am therefore bold and proud to reflect on the modest progress we have made and the challenges we have overcome so far.

“With a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, the ICPC has achieved significant milestones over the past year.

“These accomplishments include notable asset recoveries, enforcement actions, and initiatives promoting transparency and good governance.

“For instance, through its Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), the Commission continues to ensure accountability in government funds and deliver tangible benefits of democracy to citizens across Nigeria.

In his keynote address, Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption of Liberia, Francis Kaifala, emphasised the need for public education/awareness in the fight against corruption.

The high point of Kaifala’s presentation was the revelation that, unlike in Nigeria, the Liberian justice system places the onus/burden of proof on the accused person., thereby reducing the cases of corruption in the West African country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"