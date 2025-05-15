ICPC, PTAD To Strengthen Partnership In Fight Against Pension Corruption

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) are set to strengthen their fight against corruption in Nigeria’s pension system through a coordinated approach.

The collaboration aims to tackle fraud and other corrupt practices within the pension administration ecosystem.

ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu (SAN) disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit by PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Ms. Tolulope Odunaiya, and her management team to the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

Both agencies plan to formalize their partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will provide a framework for closer cooperation to improve accountability and transparency in pension management.

Aliyu expressed concern over the difficulties retirees face accessing their benefits due to corrupt practices, stressing the importance of the MoU in combating fraud and ensuring efficient pension administration.

He acknowledged that corruption affects not only PTAD but also the Contributory Pension Scheme and other related initiatives.

Aliyu urged PTAD to establish offices in all states to improve pensioners’ access to services and support the MoU’s implementation.

Odunaiya thanked ICPC for its support and highlighted PTAD’s reforms over the past 12 years, especially under the Defined Benefit Scheme, which have streamlined verification, benefit computation, payments, and complaint resolution.

She noted that while these reforms have reduced hardships, fraudsters continue to exploit vulnerable retirees, and challenges such as lengthy investigations and prosecution delays hinder effective deterrence of pension-related crimes.

Both organizations emphasized that the forthcoming MoU will strengthen their collaboration with the shared goal of enhancing accountability and eradicating corruption in Nigeria’s pension administration.

Share