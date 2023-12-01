ICPC, Police Clear D’banj Of N-Power Fraud, Rape Allegations

Following the rape and fraud allegations levied against famous Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), have finally cleared him of alhavellegations.

New Telegraph reports that upon completion of the investigation, the police and the anti-graft agency gave Dbanj a clean slate in separate clearance reports with incontrovertible outcomes of his innocence.

An affidavit deposed by Toheeb Lawal of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, before the District Court of Abuja, wherein the reports of the Nigeria Police Investigation and Clearance from the anti-corruption agency were exhibited and marked exhibit A and B, the legal practitioner shows that the police and ICPC cleared the singer of rape and fraud allegations.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the singer was accused of rape and the Inspector General of Police ordered an investigation into the allegation.

READ ALSO:

In a report dated November 14, 2023, with case number CR:3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/SEB/T.1/VOL 18/284, and signed by ACP YY Abubakar of the Special Enquiry Bureau at the Force Criminal Investigations Department at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the police said the matter was investigated but there was no evidence to substantiate the claim.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“The allegation was investigated,” the report partly read. “The complainant, witnesses, and suspects made their statements. The investigation was expanded across the board but there was no prima-facie evidence, adduced facts, or corroborative evidence to establish the offence of rape and sexual assault against the singer.”

Apart from rape allegations, the singer was also wrongfully accused in late 2022 of diversion of funds associated with the N-Power Programme of the Federal Government.

However, in a separate outcome after its investigation, the ICPC said that D’banj was not guilty of any fraud allegation.

In response to an inquiry, the Commission cleared D’banj of any infraction on the matter.

The clarification was dated November 29, 2023, with document number ICPC/OPS/SDD/SPT.LG/31/23.

The statement reads, “The commission investigated issues of fraud in the administration of the N-POWER Scheme where Mr Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo’s name came up. However, there was no prima facie case of fraud against him.

“Kindly be advised that Mr Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo is not under investigation with the Commission for any fraud-related offence,”.

The singer’s lawyer, in his deposition filed before the Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, also shows that the singer was never a government official and never had any access to government funds.

The lawyer also added that the N-power campaign he supported was free and was never paid a penny by anyone or the government.