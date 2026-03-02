ICPC Obtains Wiretapping Equipment From El-Rufai’s Resident

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said its operatives recovered equipment that was purportedly used to intercept communications and classified security documents from the Abuja residence of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

ICPC, in a statement issued on Monday, noted that it obtained a legal approval from a Magistrate Court in Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to detain El-Rufai for 14 days, which is due to expire on Thursday, March 5.

This is as the Commission refuted allegations of unlawful detention and repression of the two-term governor, explaining that an aide of the former governor, allegedly connected to the matter, has fled the country.

New Telegraph recalls that the ICPC had requested the High Court of Justice of the FCT to dismiss El-Rufai’s application alleging violation of his fundamental human rights.

Speaking on the development, ICPC stressed that the former governor has corruption allegations to answer, including questions over the whereabouts of €1.4 million; 180 suspicious payments totalling N2,158,799,199 from a Consolidated Revenue Account linked to Kaduna State’s IGR account; and transfers to undisclosed accounts amounting to N428,122,180.18, among others.

This is contained in an affidavit deposed to by a Litigation Officer, David Efuk, before the High Court, where El-Rufai is seeking redress and release from detention.

The commission said all the suspected items were retrieved in the presence of the former governor’s wife, Hadiza, and his son, Mohammed.

The agency also alleged that the former governor declined to cooperate with investigators, opting to remain silent until he is brought before a court.

ICPC said: “On the 18th day of February, 2026, at about 7 pm, the applicant was released to the DSS by the EFCC to be handed over to the commission.

“During the search, which was witnessed by the applicant’s wife, Hadiza Isma el-Rufai, and his son, Hon. Mohammed Bello el-Rufai, the commission retrieved sensitive security documents capable of compromising national security.

“The applicant, on national television (Arise Television), admitted to tapping telephone conversations of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“During the search operations, the commission retrieved electronic magnetic equipment allegedly capable of tapping conversations.

“He was asked to give consent to enable the commission access the equipment, but he refused. A copy of the consent form is attached and marked Exhibit ICPC 5.

“The search also retrieved sensitive security documents of various security agencies of the government.

“The applicant is also allegedly threatening likely prosecution witnesses, and one such witness has written to the commission seeking protection. A copy of the letter is attached and marked Exhibit ICPC 6.”

The ICPC insisted that el-Rufai was lawfully detained pursuant to a remand order issued by a Magistrate Court in Bwari, FCT.

It said the court granted the commission 14 days to keep him in custody to enable it conduct investigations.

It said: “Contrary to the depositions of the applicant in his supporting affidavit, he is lawfully held in the custody of the commission, and the commission has not breached any of his fundamental rights as claimed.

“ICPC does not arbitrarily arrest or detain suspects unlawfully, nor pose any physical danger to them.

“ICPC’s mandate is to investigate cases of corruption, abuse of office and related offences, and where there is prima facie evidence, prosecute alleged offenders.

“ICPC can only charge a person to court when investigations are concluded.

“Where investigation is ongoing, ICPC may request an alleged offender to report to its office daily until investigations are concluded or, where necessary, remand the alleged offender pending conclusion of investigations.

“ICPC undertakes to draw up charges against the applicant before the 5th of March, 2026, when the detention order will lapse.

“It is in the interest of justice to dismiss his application for lacking merit and allow the commission to investigate the allegations thoroughly in the public interest.

“The commission received a petition against the applicant, a former two-term Governor of Kaduna State. Thereafter, the commission began preliminary investigations into the allegations contained in the petition and retrieved relevant documents from banks and other government institutions.

“Upon conclusion of preliminary investigations, the commission made several efforts to invite the applicant to confront him with documents retrieved during the investigation.

“Every attempt to invite the applicant via formal letters proved abortive. On the 5th day of February, 2026, the commission received information about the applicant’s arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Operatives of the Department of State Services were contacted to assist in arresting him, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

“The commission later located the applicant’s residence at Aso Drive, Abuja, and formally served him with an invitation letter to appear before the commission on the 13th day of February, 2026, at 10 am.

“The applicant, through his legal representatives, requested to honour the invitation on the 18th day of February, 2026. Before the agreed date, he had honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and was detained.

“He was later granted administrative bail but was unable to meet the conditions and remained in EFCC custody.”

The petition against el-Rufai alleged: Serious discrepancies in the state’s debt profile. Cash withdrawals in foreign currency amounting to €1.4 million, with the purpose allegedly unclear. Alleged diversion of public revenue by failure to remit funds into the TSA account.

Use of a debit card on a revenue bank account, with total transactions amounting to N721,672,854.88. Alleged violation of Section 3.3.1 of the Kaduna State Financial Policies and Procedures Manual 2016.

Diversion of funds to individuals and companies amounting to N393,752,670.05. Transfers to undisclosed accounts totalling N428,122,180.18.

Suspicious payments (180) amounting to N2,158,799,199 from a Consolidated Revenue Account linked to Kaduna State IGR.

The petition further alleged: “The past administration collected about N98.912 billion as domestic loans for developmental projects in Kaduna State.

“The past administration also collected over $7,366,070,222.5 as foreign loans to be serviced by the people of Kaduna State.

“Our findings showed that while the Kaduna State Government between 2015 and 2023 embarked on ambitious projects, some were allegedly executed in contravention of procurement laws.

“It is alleged that only a few projects were completed, while several were abandoned despite full payment to contractors.

“Of concern was the alleged disregard for the Kaduna State Public Procurement Law, 2016.”

In a statement on oath to the ICPC, el-Rufai said he was being persecuted as an opposition figure.

He stated that he would exercise his right to silence until arraigned before a court.

He said: “I am a leading member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which I consider the only surviving opposition party in Nigeria, and that is the real reason I am being investigated.

“Regarding this question and any other questions, I have, on the advice of counsel, decided to exercise my right to silence. I believe that after nearly two years of intensive investigation, the ICPC should present its findings before a judicial tribunal and not to me.

“I will respond to any allegations only in a court of law. I do not believe these investigations amount to law enforcement. This is political persecution, which only a judge can decide upon.”