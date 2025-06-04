ICPC, NSC Move To Combat $1.95bn Corruption At Port

Share

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has pledged to strengthen its partnership with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in a bid to promote transparency, enhance capacity, and combat corruption within Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy sectors.

However, the ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu, made the commitment during a visit by the Executive Secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Akutah Pius Ukeyima, to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to the Maritime AntiCorruption Network (MACN)’s risk assessment on corruption, Nigeria loses up to $1.95 billion in government revenue and $8.15 billion in private sector revenue annually due to corruption at the Nigerian ports.

Aliyu stressed the importance of collaboration in curbing corrupt practices at the nation’s ports, saying ICPC was willing and ready to work with the council to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is in good shape.

Also, he emphasised the need to empower young people working in the ports as they critical role they play in the nation’s economic development.

Aliyu explained: “There are a lot of youths working in the ports. Whatever we can do to ensure they have job opportunities and a future, we should do it.”

He called for the integration of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) into the partnership framework and advocated for stronger cooperation between agencies such as the ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enhance national security, facilitate trade, and improve the ease of doing business.

Also, the chairman pledged support for capacity-building initiatives within the NSC and the adoption of technology to improve transparency and enforcement across the port sector.

Highlighting past achievements, Aliyu cited a significant drop in reported cases of bribery at Nigerian ports — from 266 incidents in 2019 to just 24 in 2020 — following the work of the Port Standing Task Team.

According to him, “this kind of collaboration has worked before. We need to revive the team. Perhaps the new legal reforms will enable us to strengthen our partnership further.”

He noted the growing international interest in Nigeria’s anticorruption strategies, with countries such as Ukraine and Uganda visiting to learn from the nation’s experiences.

He reaffirmed the NSC’s commitment to reforming the port sector, which he described as the gateway to Nigeria’s economy.

He called for improved enforcement mechanisms and urged ICPC to support joint initiatives such as data sharing, intelligence exchange, and stakeholder training on anti-corruption practices.

The renewed collaboration, according to the two agencies was expected to strengthen institutional frameworks, uphold ethical standards, and reinforce the national anti-corruption effort within the maritime industry.

Recall that in an effort to explore solutions to the highly corrupt business environment, stakeholders including the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reform (TUGAR), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Independent Corrupt Practices and other RelatedOffences Commission (ICPC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) carried out a corruption risk assessment with a particular focus on maritimeoperations.

The risk assessment identified major areas where corruption was aprevalent risk in the business ecosystem, which MACN addressed throughcollective action efforts in collaboration with the NSC and all governmentagencies operating in the maritime sector.

Among other initiatives, the collaboration resulted in the introduction of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for port operators and a Grievance Reporting Mechanism (GRM) to uphold the standards set by the SOPs.

Following the establishment of the GRM, the Port Service Support Portal (PSSP) was created as a web portal to administer the complaint collection and communication processunder the management and coordination of the NSC.

The web portal was created as a one-stop-shop to resolve complaints in the port industry professionally, confidentially and efficiently and to increase the levels of accountability of port officials in their adherence to the SOPs.

