ICPC Inaugurates Anti-Corruption Units In Women’s Ministry

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday inaugurated the Anti-Corruption Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

This follows the anti-graft agency’s disclosure on Tuesday, July 29 that 92 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies were yet to establish ACTU units, while 172 others had weak or ineffective units.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Committee in Abuja, Chairman of the ICPC, Musa Aliyu, represented by the Deputy Director of Systems Study and Review, Jude Okoye, thanked the ministry for the support in facilitating the inauguration of the Unit.

He emphasised that the Unit “functions as internal mechanisms to identify and address systemic weaknesses while ensuring compliance and ethical standards across MDAs,” adding that the ACTU will also support the Management of the Ministry in achieving its mandate.

Aliyu outlined the duties of the Unit to include conducting periodic sensitisation and training of staff to foster anti-corruption awareness and adherence to ethical standards, examining organisational systems, processes, and procedures prone to corruption and proposing actionable solutions, and conducting Corruption Risk Assessments to proactively identify potential vulnerabilities and mitigate risks, among others.

He further stressed that the ACTU Unit functions as a complementary body to Management, operating under the direct oversight of the Permanent Secretary.

“Aligned with FMWA’s vision: ‘To help build a Nigerian Society that guarantees equal access to social, economic and wealth creation opportunities to all, irrespective of gender; places premium on protection of the child, the aged and persons with disabilities; focuses attention of key operators in both private and public sectors on mainstreaming the concerns of these groups of people in national development process’, the ACTU will serve as a strategic instrument to support Management in achieving these objectives through its mandated duties.

“Its role is not to compete with or replace Management but to strengthen efforts in promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical practices. In this context, I urge Management to provide the necessary support to ACTU by creating an enabling environment, allocating adequate funds, ensuring proper office facilities and granting representation in standing committees, as stipulated in the government circular Ref No: OHCSF/SPSO/CSTD/314/T2/61, dated 5th

October, 2016,” he added.