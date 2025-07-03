ICPC Grills Lagos Council Chair Over Alleged Fund Diversion

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have confirmed the arrest and interrogation of Muibi Folawiyo, Chairman of the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, in connection with allegations of large-scale corruption.

ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, informed journalists yesterday that Folawiyo is under investigation for allegedly stealing public funds, diverting resources for personal use, and bypassing official procedures.

“He was arrested at the council secretariat on 42 Broad Street, Lagos, after repeatedly ignoring invitations which he acknowledged,” Bakare stated. “He is currently in our custody.

He was arrested by a team from the ICPC Headquarters for the aforementioned reasons but has since been granted administrative bail.

He is expected to report back today as the investigation continues.” The arrest underscores the ICPC’s commitment to tackling corruption at all levels of government. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.