Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) attempted to force him out of politics as a condition for regaining his freedom.

El-Rufai made this claim in a 30-page criminal complaint filed before the court, accusing the ICPC Chairman, Musa Adamu Aliyu, along with four other officials, of involvement in the alleged act.

According to the court filings, the former governor stated that while he was in detention, operatives of the anti-corruption agency made it clear that his release depended on his willingness to step away from political activities.

The details outlined in Paragraph 12 of the document indicated that the officers, allegedly acting on directives from senior leadership, told him to abandon politics if he wanted to secure his freedom.

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Further claims in the supporting affidavit, particularly in Paragraphs 22 to 24, suggest that he was repeatedly warned that continued political engagement would prolong his detention, while withdrawing from politics would lead to his release.

The allegation forms a key part of Count Six in the suit, where El-Rufai accused the officials of unlawful detention with intent to compel, an offence punishable under Sections 264 and 267 of the Penal Code.

He is asking the court to investigate what he described as a serious abuse of authority and an attempt to deny him his constitutional right to participate in politics.

As of the time of reporting, the ICPC has not issued any official response to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by El-Rufai to March 25, 2026.

The case was postponed by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik to allow all parties to complete and regularise their filings.

El-Rufai is seeking N1 billion in damages in the suit, which lists the ICPC, the Chief Magistrate of the FCT Magistrate Court, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Federal Ministry of Justice as respondents.

During proceedings, his lawyer, Ubong Akpan, informed the court that although the matter was scheduled for hearing, the legal team had only recently responded to the ICPC’s counter-affidavit and was yet to reply to that of the police.

Following submissions from counsel representing both the ICPC and the police, the court adjourned the matter and directed that hearing notices be served on other respondents who were absent.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/345/2026, filed on February 20 by his counsel, Oluwole Iyamu, El-Rufai is also challenging the legality of a search conducted at his Abuja residence.

He alleged that ICPC operatives, alongside police officers, raided his home on Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, on February 19, describing the action as a violation of his fundamental rights, including dignity, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy as guaranteed by the Constitution.

He further asked the court to declare any evidence obtained during the operation inadmissible, arguing that it was secured in breach of due process.

Among other reliefs, El-Rufai is seeking an order compelling the authorities to return all items taken from his residence and to provide a full inventory of the seized materials. He is also demanding N1 billion in general, exemplary, and aggravated damages over the incident.