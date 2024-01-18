ICPC, FIRS Move To Combat Tax Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has indicated its readiness to assist the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), in tackling tax-related fraud in the country.

Chairman of ICPC, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN) gave the undertaking on Thursday when he visited the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, in Abuja.

While stressing the need for effective collaboration to deepen mutual cooperation in the anti-corruption drive, Silk identified three areas of cooperation that would help the cause of tackling tax-related corruption.

According to a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, a framework will be developed by the agencies, in a bid to achieve the objective.

“First of all, there are three critical areas which we need to look at. First to consider is the issue of sharing information between the two organizations and the integration of technology.

“We need to set up a structured process of regular information sharing between us so as to detect potential corruption or fraudulent activities in tax-related matters.

“You have the expertise on tax and we have the mandate of preventing corruption, so I believe effective collaboration would help to identify and tackle the fraudulent practices in the system”

“The second area is the issue of joint investigation and legal reforms. This is an area in which the ICPC and the FIRS need to come together because we know that sometimes corruption also comes in the form of tax evasion and other means of fraud.

“Then the last is the issue of capacity building, which is very important because no organisation can perform its function effectively without the support of the government.

“We can come together to train or organise programs jointly for members of our staff and organisations so as to enhance our skills and knowledge in detecting and preventing corruption which is related to the issue of the tax system in this country”, Musa was quoted as saying.

On his part, the FIRS boss expressed delight over the proposal, saying: “I am hopeful and optimistic that we will collaborate effectively, and I am particularly delighted that with your support, our enforcement mandate on tax matters will improve.”

“We will also develop a framework and we will use technology to do so I believe you are a ready-made partner for us in the area of revenue generation and progress, not only for individual agencies but for the federal government as a whole,” he added.