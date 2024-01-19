ICPC, FIRS Move To Combat Tax Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has indicated its readiness to assist the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), in tackling tax-related fraud in the country. Chairman of ICPC, Dr. Musa Aliyu (SAN) gave the undertaking, yesterday, when he visited the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, in Abuja.

While stressing the need for effective collaboration to deepen mutual cooperation in the anti- corruption drive, the silk identified three areas of cooperation that would help the cause of tackling tax related corruption. According to a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, a framework will be developed by the agencies, in a bid to achieve the objective.

He said: “First of all, there are three critical areas which we need to look at. “First to consider is the issue of sharing information between the two organizations and integration of technology. “We need to set up a structured process of regular information sharing between us so as to detect potential corruption or fraudulent activities in tax- related matters.

“You have the expertise on tax and we have the mandate of preventing corruption, so I believe effective collaboration would help to identify and tackle the fraudulent practices in the system. “The second area is the issue of joint investigation and legal reforms. “This is an area which the ICPC and the FIRS need to come together because we know that sometimes corruption also come in form of tax evasion and other means of fraud.”