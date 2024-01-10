ICPC, EFCC vow to renew collaboration, strengthen anti-graft war

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have pledged their commitment to the fight against corruption through enhanced inter-agency collaboration. The undertaking was given when the ICPC chairman, Dr. Musa Aliyu (SAN), led his management team on a visit to his counterpart, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, yesterday at the EFCC’s headquarters, Jabi, Abuja According to a statement by the ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the purpose of the parley was to deepen mutual cooperation “and synergise efforts for greater impact in Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive, and discuss other areas of collaborations”.

In his remarks, the chairman of ICPC stated that the visit to the EFCC was a show of commitment to the existing relationship between the two agencies. This was as he expressed the readiness of ICPC, under his leadership to provide the needed support and cooperation in the interest of eradicating corruption in Nigeria. “It is important for us to work together, and we cannot do this without a good relationship. “That’s why I think I need to extend this hand of friendship to the EFCC so that we can effectively partner in the fight against corruption in Nigeria. “I am aware that there’s an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the EFCC and ICPC and I’m willing and ready to partner whenever there’s any issue of interest in the fight against corruption. “I’ll be reaching out to my brother and Chairman of EFCC on issues I think we can partner because there’s no need for us to be duplicating responsibilities, wasting resources and time.”