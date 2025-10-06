ICPC Docks 2 Men Over N4.8m Job Scam

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged two men, Ibrahim Suleiman Umar and Tijani Adam Goni, before an Abuja High Court for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N4.8 million through a fake employment scheme.

The suspects were arraigned before Justice B.M. Bassi on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, and forgery.

In the charge, the ICPC alleged that in June 2021, Umar and Goni collected money from two victims, Saifdeen Yakub and Aminu Abubakar, after promising them employment at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The suspects were also accused of forging appointment letters from the two agencies and presenting a document titled Final Document List as if it were genuine.

Both men pleaded guilty when the charge was read to them. Justice Bassi subsequently ordered their remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre, while the matter was adjourned to October 29 for further hearing. ICPC further revealed that a third suspect, Mohammed Mustapha, is still at large, and efforts are underway to track him down.

The offences, according to the ICPC, contravened the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, as well as provisions of the Penal Code.