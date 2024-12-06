Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Thursday, declared that corruption has severely brought Nigeria’s economic and social development to its knees.

This is as the commission urged Nigerians to summon the courage needed to expose corrupt practices and combat the scourge.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner of ICPC, Mrs Ekere Usiere made this declaration in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital to mark the Anti-Corruption Day organised by the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

She stressed the urgent need for the citizens to fight corruption, warning that failure to act decisively could have dire consequences for the nation’s future.

“There is no gainsaying that the scourge of corruption has brought Nigeria to its knees, from economic underdevelopment to socio-political decadence. If we don’t kill corruption, corruption will definitely kill Nigeria,” Usiere said.

She emphasized the significance of whistleblowing as a critical tool in the fight against corruption, urging Nigerians to overcome fear and adopt a courageous mindset to expose malpractices.

“Citizens need to overcome cultural, psychological, and systemic challenges to blow the whistle against corruption. If you see something, you must say something. If you hear something, you must say something,” she added.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omotsola Ogbe reiterated his commitment to preventing corruption within the institution and highlighted the importance of raising awareness about its adverse effects, particularly among the youth.

