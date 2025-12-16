ICPC Confirms Receipt Of Dangote’s Petition Against NMDPRA CEO, Ahmed

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed receipt of a petition from the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Alhaji Farouk Ahmed.

The anti-corruption agency disclosed that the petition was received on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

It was gathered that the petition, which was submitted on behalf of the business mogul through his lawyer, alleges corruption and financial impropriety against the NMDPRA chief. The identity of the legal representative was not disclosed.

Confirming the development in a brief statement, the ICPC spokesperson, Mr. John Osey, said the commission would thoroughly investigate the allegations.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) writes to confirm that it received a formal petition today, Tuesday, December 16, 2025, from Alhaji Aliko Dangote through his lawyer. The petition is against the CEO of the NMDPRA, Alhaji Farouk Ahmed,” the statement read.

Osey added that, “The ICPC wishes to state that the petition will be duly investigated.”