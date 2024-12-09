ICPC Chief Laments Scourge Of Corruption

Share

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner for Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in charge of Rivers and Bayelsa States Ekere Usiere decried the scourge of corruption in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the celebration of Anti-Corruption Day, Usiere said if the citizens don’t take the courage to kill corruption, the nation risks being killed by corruption in the near future.

Organised by the AntiCorruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the commissioner said that if Nigeria doesn’t kill corruption, corruption will definitely kill it.

She said: “There is there is no gainsaying that the scourge of corruption has brought Nigeria to its knees, from economic underdevelopment to socio-political decadence.”

The ICPC chief added: “To effectively blow the whistle against corruption, we, the citizens need courage. The absence of fear is simply the definition of courage.

Citizens need to overcome cultural, psychological and systemic challenges to blow the whistle against corruption and other ills bedevilling our country Nigeria. “This programme is therefore a timely and welcome development.

“The aim of this paper is to charge participants to obliterate fear from their mindset and embrace courage to blow the whistle against corruption.

