January 10, 2025
January 10, 2025
ICPC Charges El-Rufai’s Ex-Chief Of Staff With Money Laundering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged Muhammad Bashir Saidu, former Chief of Staff to ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in the Federal High Court in Kaduna for money laundering.

It was learnt that the charges were filed on Tuesday.

Saidu, who also served as Commissioner for Finance during El-Rufai’s administration, is facing charges alongside Ibrahim Muktar, a public officer in the Ministry of Finance.

The two have been accused of money laundering under charge number FHC/KD/IC/2025.

These charges contradict earlier claims that Saidu had been cleared of all allegations following a 10-month investigation.

