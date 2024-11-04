ICPC Arraigns Provost, Lecturer For Certificate Forgery

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Hauwau Gimbiya Mukhtar Abdulkarim, the serving Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau, along side one, Abdullahi Boyi, a lecturer with the Sokoto State College of Education (SSCE) Sokoto overy alleged certificate forgery.

They were arraigned on a six-count charge before Hon. Justice Muhammad Aliyu Sambo of the Sokoto State High Court. A statement issued on Sunday by Demola Bakare, Acting Director, Public Enlightenment and Education Spokesperson for the ICPC accused two defendants of forging an appointment letter and subsequently use same for application for the position of Provost at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau, Zamfara State.

They were also accused of making false statements to the officers of the ICPC in the course of investigation which is an offence under Section 25(1) (a) and punishable under Section 25 (ii) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Count one of the charge reads in part; “That you Hauwa’u Gimbiya Mukhtar Abdulkarim and Abdullah Boyi, sometimes in the year 2023 or thereabout at Sokoto within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to do an illegal act to wit: forgery of a letter of “Notification for Appointment” to the Post of Chief Lecturer on COMPCASS 14 with effect from 1st January, 2017 and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 59(1) and punishable under section 60(2) of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law,2019.”

Both defendants however pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all six counts when read to them by the court’s Registrar. Counsels for the defendants, Dr. Muhammad Mansur Aliyu and Mr. M. S. Diri (SAN) respectively moved for applications for bail on behalf of their clients.

