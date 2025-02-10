ICPC Arraigns Labour Ministry Official For Alleged Job Racketeering

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one, Takat Williams Sabo, a public servant from the Ministry of Labour and Employment before an Abuja High Court over alleged job racketeering.

The defendant was accused of defrauding a job seeker, John Daniel, of N800,000. The money was allegedly paid to him with the false promise of securing a position within the Federal Civil Service Commission. ICPC prosecutor, Agbili Ezenwa Kingsley, outlined the two counts against Sabo, explaining that in June 2021, while working at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Sabo took N800,000 from Daniel.

The charge stated that Sabo misused his position to illicitly receive the money in exchange for a government job promise. The second count further details the alleged role of one, Kyauta Mohammed, who was reportedly used to facilitate the transfer of the money.

These actions, the ICPC claims, violates Sections 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. When the charge wad read , the defendant pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Defence lawyer, O. I. Anene, later submitted a bail request, arguing that Sabo was willing to fully comply with the trial process. ICPC did not object, but insisted on strict conditions to ensure his attendance in court.

The trial judge , Justice S. M. Mayana granted the defendant bail, setting the amount at N20 million, with two sureties required to reside within the jurisdiction of the court. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to April 10 for trial.

