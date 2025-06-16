ICPC Arraigns Ex-court Of Appeal Staff For N9.2m Job Scam

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one, Munirat Abdulazeez, a former Court of Appeal staff, before Justice Godwin Iheabunke of a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Bwari over allegations of involvement in a job racketeering scam. The judge had previously ordered Abdulazeez arrest following her refusal to show up in court to enter her plea.

The defendant was accused of defrauding several job seekers by promising non-existent positions at major government agencies including the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Investigations revealed that Abdulazeez, who worked at the Court of Appeal from 2018 until her dismissal in 2023 due to involvement in racketeering and auction fraud, allegedly obtained a total of N9.2 million from eight victims between September 2022 and July 2023. The funds were paid into her Bank account under false pretences of securing employment for the victims.

Following her arraignment, Abdulazeez pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge brought against her, which is punishable under the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act of 2006. Afterwards, the ICPC counsel, Hamza Sani, requested the court to maintain a hearing date of June 13, 2025, for the prosecution to present its witnesses.

A bail application filed on behalf of the defendant was not opposed to by the ICPC. Justice Iheabunke later granted Abdulazeez bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties of similar value. The sureties, according to the judge, must own landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and deposit their title documents with the court’s registrar.

Additionally, Abdulazeez was ordered to seek formal permission from the court for any travel. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to June 20, 2025, for the prosecution to conclude presentation of evidence by its witnesses.

